While Jaguar is climbing up the sales charts with a crossover – and soon two – fans haven’t forgotten the brand came up with a marvelous supercar no less than 23 years ago.

The Jaguar XJ220 supercar certainly has its place in the history of the automotive industry, and fans have a soft spot for one of Britain’s most revered supercars – a 3.5-liter biturbo V6 was delivering 542 horsepower (404 kilowatts) to a five-speed manual transmission, reaching up to 212.3 miles per hour (341.7 kilometers per hour). Today the most ardent Jaguar is the F-Type SVR, packing 575 hp (428 kW) – we should also note the XE SV Project 8 with its mighty 600 hp, but that’s a limited series sedan. An independent designer has decided to come up with its own view of a possible spiritual successor.

The Jaguar X concept was penned by Ivan Venkov, a Slovakian-based graphic designer, and we can all see the clear roots stemming from the original XJ220. The artist left to our imagination the kind of powertrain that would fit the new incarnation, but if it were to appear it would need at least 1,000 hp in order to compete with upcoming hypercars such as the Aston Martin Valkyrie and the Mercedes-AMG Project One.

Via Ivan Venkov / Behance