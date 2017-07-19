The upcoming off-road prone SUV is quickly becoming the epitome of rumors – it’s still years away from its inception but we already know more than probably even Ford does…

The latest intel concerning the 2020 Ford Bronco – the revival of a legend – comes from a “trustworthy” source from within the ranks of the automaker, who talked under the cover of anonymity to a media outlet. As far as we know, the Bronco is going to share components with the next generation Ranger, also slated for a return to its home market of US. The engineer says the carmaker has decided the new and modern bronco should get the exact same powertrain – 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 with 325 hp – as seen inside the Ford Fusion Sport midsize sedan. There are also internal talks about getting in touch with the eco side by offering a hybrid alternative.

Aside from the engine, Ford is also very careful with the design – reports are claiming the managers have vetoed so far two design studies and another one is on the way to satisfy the looks department – with rumors the previous ones were too akin to the Jeep Wrangler. The latter is of course used as the benchmark for the new Bronco, which according to the engineer should be comparable in every respect save for the “rock crawling” capabilities.

Via Gear Patrol.