The technology company has been rumored to join the automotive industry for some time now, and this latest move is only going to fuel the controversy surrounding its intentions – or lack thereof – building their own self driving vehicle.

Apple’s fully autonomous “Project Titan” has been rumored on so many occasions it’s become something of a fairy tale – it may have been a true story at the starting point, but in the meantime, it has grown to become a fantastic creation. Anyways, there are certain facts that belong to reality – such as this latest piece of news. This is because the California DMV has allegedly issued a permit for Apple to test its self-driving prototypes on the Californian public roads. According to the report, the permit grants license for three different vehicles with six different ‘drivers’ – all three vehicles being 2015 Lexus RX450h SUVs, according to the state DMV, packing autonomous technology.

We already know for sure that Apple is looking into autonomous technology – in December they wrote an open letter to the NHTSA about it and the technology seems to be developed together with leading parts creator Bosch. “The company is investing heavily in the study of machine learning and automation, and is excited about the potential of automated systems in many areas, including transportation,” said Apple last year. So far reports are stating the company is not going to make its own vehicle anymore, instead developing the autonomous technology much like Google’s Waymo does now – just the system, with integration on a volume producer’s models.

Via Reuters