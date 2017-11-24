Have you noticed most brands are treading carefully (to the brink of boring) when revealing new generation models, all with evolutionary styling – Aston Martin certainly has.

The British exotic automaker took the world by surprise when it revealed the second-generation Vantage – a model that doesn’t have an evolutionary design nor is it inspired (read copied and shrunk) by its larger architecture-sharing brother, the DB11. As such, it seems they can afford the luxury of sending a direct hit to the automaker that has taken the evolutionary styling to art levels – VW Group, claiming in a recent report the upcoming DBX SUV isn’t “an Audi Q7 with a Bentley face, it’s not a Volkswagen with a Porsche face.” The Gaydon automaker has already previewed the SUV with the DBX concept from 2015 and said it will arrive on its own platform, different from the DB11 and Vantage.

Marek Reichman, the Aston vice president and chief creative officer, has revealed in a recent interview the SUV will continue the plan of differentiating models through design, and thus “doesn’t look like any other Aston Martin that has ever been”. More so, it seems the strategy is paying off, with another report claiming the Vantage – revealed just a few days ago – has already sold most of its production allocation for next year. “Most of our production for next year is already sold out,” Aston Martin CEO Andy Palmer confirmed in an interview. The boss also explained the dramatic differentiation is for the Vantage to lure in new customers for the brand.

Via CarAdvice, Automotive News