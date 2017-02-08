Audi Sport is quite busy these days, with Stephan Winkelmann actually hinting they are getting ready for yet another reveal – the new RS version of the second generation Q5, arriving in time for the Geneva Motor Show.

We told you that Audi Sport – once called Quattro GmbH – is quite busy as of late because they are getting ready to introduce no less than eight additional RS models in the near future – according to reports. One of them might very well be the upcoming RS Q5, as per the words of Ingolstadt’s performance division chief, as he revealed during a recent interview the RS badge will adorn an SUV for the upcoming Swiss motoring event. So far the Audi Sport division has the RS3, RS Q3, TT RS, RS6, RS7, and the R8 supercar, with the RS Q5 a natural addition in the growing SUV lineup and positioned as the flagship – a place that is held by the SQ5 at the moment.

There are naturally no details as per the model itself, but we can safely assume the Porsche-developed biturbo 2.9-liter V6 used by the upcoming RS4 and RS5 models might be a good fit under the hood. In the sedan and liftback models the engine will be tuned to develop 450 hp (335 kW) and 442 lb-ft (600 Nm) according to the latest intel – and we can safely guess it might carry the same credentials with the SUV body. This would make it a great upgrade over the current SQ5 that has 354 hp (260 kW) and 369 lb-ft (500 Nm) when using Audi’s turbo 3.0-liter V6 engine.

Via Motoring