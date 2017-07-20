The Ingolstadt-based automaker has already showcased the SQ5 performance compact SUV – but of course fans of the brand are waiting for the arrival of the high performance, hardcore RS Q5 flagship version.

With the Frankfurt Motor Show quickly approaching this September, we might be looking at an auspicious time to discuss the top-of-the-range model – which could get the worldwide public debut at its home show. Word across the rumor mill is the new generation RS Q5 will be featuring an engine we’ve already seen – the same one used by the newest RS5 Coupe. It’s of course a newly developed biturbo V6, with the 2.9-liter expected to retain all the juicy technical specs – 450 horsepower (331 kilowatts) and 600 Newton-meters (442 lb-ft) of torque.

Naturally the RS Q5 isn’t going to be as nimble as the RS5 Coupe – given the added wight and different proportions. The coupe hammers its way to 62 mph (100 kph) in just 3.9 seconds before topping out at an electronically limited 155 mph (250 kph). With the dynamic package Audi loosens the mechanical guard dog to 174 mph (280 kph). Audi is also expected to expand its RS SUV portfolio with the arrival of the flagship RS Q8, with the standard version expected to come out to play next year.

Via Auto Express