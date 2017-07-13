The Ingolstadt-based automaker is apparently not willing to let Porsche have all the glory with its second generation Panamera – the S8 will soon borrow technology from the sports car manufacturer.

It’s only logical the group is going to share new components – such as the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 from the Panamera, which is a new development – so we’re pretty unfazed with the idea of Audi’s S8 having the powertrain, albeit in a detuned state of “around 530bhp.” What matters most is the fact that we’re dealing with the new engine, which is more efficient, quieter and more prone to performance overall. The S8 has been all about collaborative efforts – it once had a twin-turbo version of the Gallardo’s 5.2-liter V10, while the 4.0 TFSI was co-owned with Bentley.

Things also get very interesting because the rumor mill has caught wind of another possible transition. That’s because the A8 and Panamera were designed from the get go to share components – and it seems Audi Sport is ready to receive the powertrain from the range-topping Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid. That would mean the S8 plus is no more, replaced by the S8 E-Tron, capable of somewhere around 630 combined electric and V8 power. The S8 might very well appear sometime next year, but sources reporting on the S8 E-Tron’s presentation at the same time seem too good to be true.

Via Evo