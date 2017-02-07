With the production end of the Ferrari LaFerrari or Porsche 918 Spyder automakers and clients alike have been left wondering who will fill the hypercar space – and we already know Aston Martin and Mercedes-AMG took the challenge.

Seeing how Aston Martin and Red Bull have decided to introduce the AM-RB 001 and Mercedes-AMG is working on the Project One Formula One inspired hypercar, another German automaker is allegedly considering entering the stratosphere of low production exotic models. Audi Sport chief Stephan Winkelmann, talking to media on the sidelines of the Bathurst 12 Hours GT3 endurance race, said there’s such a potential project in the making. “Coming from a brand where we did this in the past and we put it to a new level… if it’s about a very limited car with a high price to test the value of the brand it might be a good idea,” Winkelmann commented.

Such a model would “have a story to tell,” added the executive. “I see that there is a potential for those type of cars in Audi Sport, and given the history we have in racing, with Silver Arrows, WEC and GT3 cars as you see here, there are many ideas.” He added that if the project got approved it wouldn’t rely on technology from Lamborghini – and a possible preview would be the independently-penned Audi F-Tron concept – designed by Russian artist Grigory Gorin and with Quattro-inspired cues.

Via CarAdvice