The French automaker has ended production of the Euro-spec C5 earlier this year, also retiring its famous hydro-pneumatic suspension, but it’s now allegedly thinking about a comeback.

According to a recent report citing Linda Jackson, the company’s chief, she explained on the sidelines of the recent Frankfurt Motor Show the third generation will feature an all-new version that will arrive in 2020. The C5 (pictured) continues to be alive and well in China, where it just received a facelift in time for presentation at Auto Shanghai in April. The update was quite extensive, with new front look, new headlights and taillights, slightly revised front grille, and modified bumpers. The changes were even more obvious in the cabin, where the driver got an all-digital instrument cluster and an eight-inch infotainment system.

The PSA Group is currently working on its strategy following the complex decision it has made – turning the DS into a standalone company as well as the recent purchase of the Opel / Vauxhall group. Meanwhile, Citroen is set to introduce the C5 Aircross late next year, which already premiered in China and introduces the brand’s new and exclusive two-step suspension system. The midsize market is being covered by PSA with the Opel/Vauxhall Insignia for now – actually a GM development – and this model will soon be joined by the new generation Peugeot 508, converted to a fastback design.

