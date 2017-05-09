The arguably greatest exotic auto manufacturer of all times is currently in the process of delivering the sold out LaFerrari Aperta, while others – such as Mercedes-Benz and Aston Martin are developing next generation hypercars.

The world hasn’t actually come to grasp that today’s hybrid hypercar trifecta – Ferrari LaFerrari, McLaren P1 and Porsche 918 Spyder – is going to soon be bested by the Aston Martin Red Bull Valkyrie and the Mercedes-AMG Project One. But Ferrari knows this all too well and they are reportedly doing something about it. According to the latest rumor off the mill, the Maranello producer is already getting ready to develop a follow up for the LaFerrari, better in every way, including road usability.

“When we define our new roadmap of technology and innovation, we will then consider a replacement for LaFerrari,”commented in a recent interview Ferrari Chief Technology Officer Michael Leiters. “We want to do something different. It won’t be a road car with a Formula 1 engine because, to be realistic, it would need to idle at 2,500 to 3,000 rpm and rev to 16,000 rpm. The F50 used an F1 engine, but it needed to be changed a lot.” There’s a lot to discuss internally of course when it comes to besting a 950-hp hybrid hypercar, but we’re of course eagerly awaiting the “three to five” years period that should pass before the model becomes official.

Via Autocar