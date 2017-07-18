Genesis has been quite for some time now after blasting in the auto industry with the G90 luxury limousine, but Hyundai seems to have big plans for its first standalone premium brand.

The South Korean manufacturer for now has in production the G90 – all new – and the G80 – a facelifted Hyundai Genesis – but it seems the rumor mill has caught wind of the company’s upcoming model expansion strategy. We know for sure the automaker is going to introduce a smaller G70 sedan as a way to fight the 3 Series and C Class – but it seems they’re also mulling the introduction of a coupe and an SUV. According to recently uncovered trademark filings with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, there are several coupe versions, with GT60, GT70, GT80 and GT90 names now reserved.

According to leaks from last year, the automaker would be looking at a six model range before the turn of the decade – G90, G80, and G70 as sedans, followed by a compact and midsize SUV and a luxury coupe. For the SUV models, it seems the brand is looking at the “GV” moniker followed by a number, with the G obviously standing for the brand and the “V” for the added versatility – with the GV60, GV70 and GV80 names so far reserved. The new G70 will have the same DNA as the Kia Stinger and might be treated to the exact same powertrains.

