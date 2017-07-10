According to local sources, Australia’s Holden brand is going to lend a completely new name to its Holden Special Vehicles (HSV) performance unit – starting next year.

The reporting outlets are advancing the Walkinshaw name for HSV, with the information coming from “credible and varying sources” that suggest “an announcement could be just around the corner.” It seems dealers of HSV vehicles have also confirmed the new name. The high-performance division of Holden was established back in 1987 and is currently based in Clayton, Victoria – and has mainly operated on Holden models, albeit with some attraction to other General Motors vehicles from time to time and in very exclusive quantities.

HSV was actually formed as a joint-venture between Holden and Tom Walkinshaw Racing – a company belonging to Scottish racing car driver and entrepreneur Tom Walkinshaw.

The model portfolio from the company is exported to New Zealand and Singapore without any rebranding – though using the HSV name resumed back in 2010 after a two-decade hiatus. HSV also has a presence in the United Kingdom and Middle East, where they are marketed as Vauxhall and CSV, respectively. The expected name change is not a major surprise, with all new HSV products to bear the Walkinshaw branding in Australia and New Zealand starting next year, and according to the reports the new company could also import other cars from the GM stable.

Via CarAdvice