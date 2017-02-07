This year the Lamborghini LM002 will finally see its spiritual successor – the Urus – the brand’s new luxury, high-performance SUV come to life, with production slated to commence in April.

The company expects the new SUV to almost double the annual deliveries of the Italian exotic brand and is now expanding its Sant’Agata Bolognese factory in Italy to prepare for its production. Stefano Domenicali, CEO of the company, discussed the spiritual successor of the LMOO2 and finally confirmed the name Urus – also hinting more details are set to appear in the weeks to come. With official confirmation of the model’s production slated for April, we can be almost sure the series version will be unveiled in March during the Geneva Motor Show.

“I would say that in regard to the SUV, you will learn a lot of things in the next couple of weeks,” commented Domenicali. “The name is for sure Urus. Production will start in April, though the plant will initially build pre-series models. As you know, this is an entirely new process so the first few cars will be prototypes. It’s a very delicate period, which is why 2017 will be a very important year or us. Don’t underestimate the big step we’re taking.” The company’s research and development chief, Maurizio Reggiani, previously said the Urus will become the fastest and most powerful production SUV and now we also find from Domenicali it won’t exclusively like the tarmac, because it will come with “a specific setup for ice, snow, stones, and sand.”

Via Digital Trends