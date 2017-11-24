With the ongoing barrage of teasers from the company itself you would think there’s no way more information could perspire about the Rambo Lambo’s spiritual successor… and you would be wrong.

It turns out some folks are luckier than others – such as the team from over at Motor Trend who was invited to take a quick spin in the camouflaged pre-production Urus, and they so happened to just come across the juicy specifications sheet. Lucky for us they are giving and decided to share all they found with the rest of the world. For starters, we’ve known for quite a while the Urus is coming with a biturbo 4.0-liter V8 with 650 horsepower – and our suspicions are confirmed, because it’s again a powertrain coming from the Audi premium brother. It’s modified to suit the needs of the Urus and thus come with a unique torque figure as well – a maximum of 627 pound-feet (850 Newton-meters).

The Urus shares its underpinnings with the Bentley Bentayga – and for that matter with any VW Group product using the new MLB Evo architecture. Apparently, the Italian thoroughbred isn’t getting the biturbo 6.0-liter W12 mill from the British lord due to China’s displacement-based tax policy, the market seen crucial for the fate of the Urus. More so, we find that Urus’ eight-speed ZF automatic transmission is getting a torque converter, for the first time in a Lambo, delivering the power to an all-wheel drive system. The official 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) sprint figure from the Sant’Agata Bolognese fact sheet is of just 3.7 seconds – but it seems with launch control Motor Trend managed a 3.59 seconds time, as recorded with a Vbox data logger. And the hefty 4,750 pounds (2,154 kilograms) super-SUV is also capable of more than 186 mph (300 kph).

Via Motor Trend