The generation that celebrated 50 years of Mustang has already served about half of its main lifetime course, after being introduced for the 2015 model year and now getting a refresh for the 2018 one.

The Blue Oval company has taken the wraps off the mildly updated Mustang back in January, but we’ve still been left posting unanswered questions. Some of them will be addressed now, though, thanks to a fleet brochure that has been leaked on the Internet. Unfortunately, the brochure from Ford Motor Company’s Fleet unit doesn’t bring us the much-desired details about the upgraded 2.3-liter EcoBoost and 5.0-liter Coyote powerplants, the only ones left in the offer. It does bring other juicy details – such as the fact that front legroom has surged 0.6 inches, though that was done at the expense of rear legroom which retracted by 1.6 inches. This means the Mustang is not usable by young people anymore – you need to have two smaller kids in the back. Though the age bracket is actually very small – they can’t be infants with child restraint seats.

Anyways, the 2018 Mustang also gains new color options – Midnight Blue, Tan and Showstopper Red. Packages have also been modified – though there are no details about them yet, other than the change from 401A Premium to Premium Plus. Base Mustang models still have a meager 4.2-inch color LCD, while the 12-inch digital instrument cluster and all-new 10-speed SelectShift (10R80) automatic transmission have been reconfirmed as optional equipment.