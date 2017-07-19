Interestingly enough, electric carmaker Lucid Motors is not only looking for more financing to fulfill its dreams of competing on the same level with Tesla, but it’s also considering a direct takeover procedure.

That’s according to sources that have knowledge of the matter, so we better not hold our breath it actually happens. Anyways, it seems that besides raising a new round of financing, Lucid Motors is also considering a takeover proposition from Ford – the automaker that has been changing its management strategy as of late. The Menlo Park, California-based Lucid Motors has so far requested assistance from Morgan Stanley for the funding round, needed to develop the Air electric sedan and also develop a manufacturing facility in Arizona.

More so, Lucid itself went to Ford and asked them to hold talks about a possible sale – but it seems they hit a deadlock because the company is trying to find its way, with new Chief Executive Officer Jim Hackett in a 100-day review of the company’s strategy. First established back in 2007 under a different name, Lucid is looking to bring its first model – the Air sedan – to market sometime in 2019, and is looking to complete development by that time. As a reminder, the company recently revealed it hit 235 mph during testing with one of the Air prototypes.

Via Bloomberg