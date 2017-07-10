The new generation Porsche 911 GT2 RS is certainly going to crown the current generation of the iconic neunelfer before it’s high time for the retirement and introduction of an all-new chapter.

The 911 GT2 RS is of course the crown jewel of the current incarnation of the legendary German sports car, with a 3.8-liter twin-turbo flat-six delivering no less than 690 horsepower (514 kilowatts), which is lending it a sprint to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in just 2.7 seconds. Of course, with all the love for Nurburgring lap times of recent months, the rumor mill has immediately exploded with talks of the potent machine going for record-breaking sub-seven-minute Nurburgring lap times. And they might be legitimate, if we’re to believe the latest hints coming from well-placed sources.

We’re talking about Mark Webber, who in a recent interview said the 911 GT2 RS topped at 208.7 mph (336 kph) on the Nurburgring. That would actually crown it at least as the fastest ever performer on the track – as the current record holder is the Lamborghini Huracan Performante, which topped out at 189 mph / 304 kph, and that’s a full 19 mph (30 kph) below the 911 GT2 RS claim. “This is the seventh generation of the 911. It’s all about sevens… It’s 700 PS [690 hp] but it’s no seven at the Nurburgring. Wait and see. Give us some time and we will check it,” also previously hinted Frank-Steffen Walliser, responsible for Porsche’s GT program.

Via Driving.ca