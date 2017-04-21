According to the latest intel, McLaren is set to further expand its base Sport Series family later this year with the introduction of a roadster variant of the 570S coupe.

The rumor mill claims the droptop 570S would follow in the footsteps of its older brothers – the 650S and 675LT Spiders by coming out with a folding hardtop. Naturally, the 570S Spider would employ the exact same biturbo 3.8-liter V8 engine as the regular coupe – and if the other members of the range are any indication, the new model’s performance shouldn’t come down in comparison to the coupe. For example, the folding roof of the 650S Spider only adds 88 pounds (40 kilograms) and has no adverse effect on the sprint to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour).

No pricing or release date details have been spilled, though, but we can imagine McLaren is going to reveal it sooner, rather than later – to take advantage of the summer months. McLaren’s base 540C model will not suffer the same treatment, though, due to pricing constraints. We also know from the rumor mill that McLaren is quite busy preparing the high performance 720LT – and we can imagine the coupe will be derived as a Spider as well.

Via Autocar