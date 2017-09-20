More precisely, according to the latest report on the FCA products, the two sporty models will incorporate the Maserati Ghibli architecture when they change generations, though this is only going to happen after a final 2019 facelift.

This new report goes against other rumors from the mill – because earlier this year the news outlets thought the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles brands will adopt the Alfa Romeo Giorgio platform that also forms the basis for the Giulia sedan and Stelvio sport utility vehicle. Now a new report is coming to dispute the claim, instead revealing that Dodge has decided to instead use the architecture that will premiere alongside the next generation Italian premiere sedan Maserati Ghibli.

But fans need to know they’re in for the long wait for the Charger and Challenger to develop more modern underpinnings – both series are pre-scheduled for a final refresh in 2019 before turning in to a completely new generation sometime in 2021. Other models in the Dodge lineup will indeed use the Giorgio RWD architecture – the new Journey (rendered here) is expected to arrive in 2019, with production actually taking place in Italy and with the model featuring a driver-focused attitude, along with seating for five persons. The Durango meanwhile will remain a seven-seater SUV, with a facelift coming in less than two years.

