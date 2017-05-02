The Japanese automaker is going down the same road as many other makes – getting the performance brand to work on virtually everything in its lineup.

Nissan allegedly wants to have its Nismo brand a serious contender against the aftermarket stage – in the same vein the BMW M or Mercedes AMG have become viable alternatives. This means the company will work to expand the range of vehicles under the Nismo performance arm, as well as deliver global availability of these internally-tricked out cars. Currently the Nismo subbrand has sold around 15k vehicles per year – Nissan wants to increase the share six times in the span of just a few years. And the expansion is now said to touch even more versions – aside from sports cars and crossovers.

This would mean seeing the Nismo touches on things like pickup trucks such as the Titan and even minivans – while the make will also establish a network of Nismo dealerships and driving academies in America. For now, the US Nismo offering includes four nameplates – Sentra, Juke, 370Z and the iconic GT-R. Other markets get the Patrol SUV and Note hatchback. Reports also talk about the impending introduction of versions such as the Maxima Nismo, Rogue Nismo, and Titan Nismo.

Via Automotive News