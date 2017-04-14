The entire VW Group is now looking to share even more components to presumably incur less expenses as the burden of the Dieselgate scandal still weighs heavy.

Most importantly, three of the automaker’s major brands – Porsche, Bentley, and VW, are going to cater together for development costs that could yield savings of $106 million (100 million euros) annually. Apparently the shared development effort should start early next year, with Porsche CEO Oliver Blume hinting towards 14 cross-disciplinary teams seeking right now to find the best solutions for the shared cost process. “It is a wide-ranging plan that is highly detailed and thought out,” he said.

Potential synergy fields include chassis development, shared components, joint sales structures, and even quality assurance. The first proof will come as early as 2018 when the new Continental GT is slated for introduction, using the Porsche’ rear-wheel drive MSB platform that is already in use with the second generation Panamera. Another crucial shared field will be represented in the EV field, and cater for Bentley and Porsche. This is because, allegedly, the production version Mission E chassis will be shared with the upcoming sports cars from Bentley, previewed by the EXP 12 Speed 6 and 6e concepts.

Via Automotive News Europe

