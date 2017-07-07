The details are not exactly what you might say crystal clear, because it’s still unknown if the Bentayga rival is going to be a completely different model or just another upscale trim for the Range Rover.

The Land Rover Range Rover Holland & Holland (pictured) cost £180,000 at home in the United Kingdom and topped Land Rover’s offer of expensive and luxurious versions, but this very special edition was of course offered in an exclusive production quantity, now already gone. The Tata Motors-owned company has no direct rival for the extremely opulent Bentley Bentagya, but it seems managers are considering the introduction of a true competitor in the years to come, as the ultra-luxury SUV segment is expected to grow. This is because the Rolls-Royce Cullinan is also coming soon and a Mercedes-Maybach SUV is also likely just around the corner.

Land Rover’s design chief, Gerry McGovern, has recently hinted there’s enough space for a new flagship model to sit above the current range-topper, the long-wheelbase Range Rover SVAutobiography, which right now is a £158,350 crown jewel in the Land Rover range. The executive also hinted it may not be a simple trim positioned above, but a different model – not necessarily larger, because it would have distinct personality.

Via Automotive News Europe