According to the latest intel concerning the plans of the Spanish automaker, the upcoming subcompact Arona SUV arriving at the Geneva Motor Show in March is but one of the crossovers planned by the company.

Next to the first ever SUV of the company – the Ateca – and the upcoming Arona subcompact, the Spanish company is looking to build an entire family of high riding models. Apparently Seat’s chief Luca de Meo said during a recent interview with the media that a new model in the lineup would be a something in the line of the Porsche Macan – set to go against models such as the Jaguar F-Pace at a much lower price point. “A crossover – a Porsche Macan kind of concept – could be the emerging kind of model. A model that’s a mix between a sports car and an SUV,” hinted the executive.

The model will be positioned above the Arona and Ateca crossovers, packing up to 300 horsepower and the interior could even see a seven-seat layout. “If you give the option [of extra seats] to the owners, why not?” adds de Meo and we’re beginning to suspect this will be Seat’s alternative to the family oriented Skoda Kodiaq. The Seat model has been apparently previewed by the 20V20 concept from the 2016 Geneva Motor Show.

Via Autocar