The California-based automaker hasn’t revealed the final form of the Tesla Model 3 yet, but we’re pretty sure this will happen sooner than later – especially if this report pans out.

Apparently the company is getting ready to kick off pre-production for its soon to become most affordable model this very month. The carmaker has allegedly noticed suppliers that it will be retooling its plant for a pre-production run on February 20. The pre-production cars will be used for final testing purposes – with the series production expected to begin later this year. This means the Fremont, California facility will have a “brief, planned” production stop for the week – Tesla looking to refresh its paint shop, add capacity, and perform general maintenance.

Apparently the production cease will not impact the first quarter sales of the Model S sedan or Model X SUV because the company will add extra production days to compensate. “This will allow Tesla to begin Model 3 production later this year as planned and enable us to start the ramp towards 500,000 vehicles annually in 2018,” Tesla said in a statement. Following the initial pre-production run, the Model 3 is reportedly starting series production in July – with Tesla looking to deliver up to 400k units by 2018.

