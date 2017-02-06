The tuners at Callaway are back with a bang, as they decided to reveal the new C7 AeroWagen at the National Corvette Museum on April 27- but here’s an early look before that happens.

The interesting supercar has been caught testing at Chuckwalla Valley Raceway in California, where it was also used during a TV commercial for Mothers at the same time. The photos were spilled by General Manager of Operations, Peter Callaway, on the aftermarket specialist’s Facebook page, so we’re treating them as official property. The predominantly red example seen here shows a pretty close to origin front end but then all ideas are blown to pieces when you see the unique rear end, while other differentiations include the new wheels and badges.

Getting the Corvette to act as a station wagon included extensive body transformation at the back, with an elongated roof towards the trunk, the addition of a smaller, more vertical window and a reworked bumper. There are no details if the ‘AeroWagen’ package includes any performance upgrades, but we do know the kit is compatible with all C7-generation Corvettes, costing $14,990 – but then you have to match its color to the car for an extra $2,980 and the optional ‘AeroSpoiler’ will also chip another $1,995 off your bank account.

Via CorvetteBlogger