Toyota’s new Yaris GRMN is a modern pocket rocket – and in translation GRMN is “Gazoo Racing Masters of Nurburgring” – so hot hatchback credentials are insured.

The model debuted earlier this year during the Geneva Motor Show to honor the automaker’s implication in WRC, packing a 1.8-liter supercharged engine good for 205 horsepower (152 kilowatts) and a “best-in-class” 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) sprint of… unrevealed official figure. There’s a catch when it comes to the little bomb though – the automaker is envisioning a highly exclusive production of a mere 400 units for Europe, according to a report coming from British media. In addition, 100 of those have already been allotted to the United Kingdom – and this very limited availability is kind of odd if we’re to take the official strategy of going against the Ford Fiesta ST, and new VW Polo GTI, both universally available.

Production is expected to start soon, this August to be more precise – with pricing in the United Kingdom starting from £26,295. The feisty engine is doubled by chassis improvements, better brakes, an extra bar between the front and rear suspension towers, and new 17-inch BBS multi-spoke wheels and performance tires. Inside, the sporty cockpit will get exclusive sports seats, a GT86-sourced steering wheel with red accent stitching, a purist’s delight six-speed manual gearbox.

