The core Volkswagen brand is still recuperating in the aftermath of the nasty Dieselgate scandal and the Germans have cooked up new strategic directions – last year they kickstarted “the biggest change process in Volkswagen’s history” and now they intend to become “the world market leader in e-mobility.”

This is of course a very bold statement, considering that others are way ahead of them in that department – for example Tesla in the western hemisphere and countless Chinese makes in Asia. The recent HQ encounter of the managers did established a clear path towards achieving the goal – deliveries of at least one million electric autos in 2025 and beyond. They also have the models to do so, since we’re being gifted with a new prototype of the I.D. family each passing auto show. And they should kickstart the offensive around 2020 when the first production car in the I.D. family, riding on the newly minted MEB platform is going to reach dealerships. The first dedicated EV will be produced at Zwickau and will be followed by another three models in the range.

By the way, in case you saw what they announced back last year you’ll see this is actually a huge step back – they were talking in November 2016 about more than 30 entirely electric cars by 2025 and sales of two to three million examples. More so, VW will be focusing on the SUV lineup in the immediate future, as the company wants to “significantly strengthen its presence in this segment” and to “expand the global model range” to no less than 19 models.