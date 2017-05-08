The namesake Volkswagen brand has just held its annual home encounter in Wolfsburg, Germany where it talked extensively about its “Transform 2025+” business strategy.

The plan will put huge emphasis on hybrid and electric vehicles but the brand was also keen to discuss closer matters – such as the introductions to be expected for this current year. We thus saw models that were already revealed – the Atlas and Tiguan long wheelbase for North America or the new Arteon European flagship. We’re of course more interested in the fact that it will have the new generation Polo out in June, so we’ll get the full specs and an online introduction in the near future.

More so, the compact Golf-sized T-Roc crossover will start production on the European assembly lines from August at the factory in Palmela, Portugal. Volkswagen is also taking the T-Roc to North America, but owners won’t be getting it before 2019. The SUV flagship – the next generation Touareg for the European markets will start assembly in November at the plant in Bratislava, Slovakia so we should be expecting its presentation in front of the public to take place in September at the Frankfurt Motor Show. The roadmap also included the presence of the Virtus – a Polo sedan for the South American continent, along with a new Jetta for the North American region.