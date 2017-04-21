The Swedish automaker is on a roll – they completed the refresh of the 90 Series (XC90, S and V90) to critical and commercial acclaim – and they started working down towards the XC60 and 40 series.

Now it appears they will continue to work their way down, because after the introduction of the XC60 and the expected arrival of the S/V60 and entire 40 series, according to the Swedish marque’s U.S. president, Lex Kerssemakers, even smaller offerings are expected to join the lineup. In a recent media interview, Kerssemakers allegedly confirmed a 20-series model will arrive in the near future, “It’s pretty straightforward: The 90 is the biggest, and the 40 is the smallest,” said Kerssemakers. “And when there is a 20, it will be a smaller one.”

Just like any other series before it, the 20 series would be a “global car,” meaning it will reach Europe, the US and China, among others. As far as the family of models, a V20 wagon or hatchback is apparently not an option – only a sedan and a crossover would fit the bill. When they do arrive, we can expect them to use the CMA platform that underpins the entire 40 series and was developed alongside parent Geely for group use – including by the newly minted Lynk&Co. global brand.

Via Car and Driver