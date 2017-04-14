We’re getting lots of details about the Swedish brand’s green plans that include premiering its first ever fully electric car before the end of the decade, with all rumors and official details pointing to a 2019 introduction.

Even the officials have dropped a huge amount of details about the upcoming eco project – which could represent the next major step in the automaker’s strategy following the completion of the 90, 60 and 40 series of models based on the SPA and CMA platforms. We know the electric powertrain will provide a range of more than 250 miles (400 km), while the starting price will put it head on with Tesla’s Model 3 and the Chevrolet Bolt due to its $35 to $40,000. The model is thus most likely being premiered on the CMA platform that will underpin the entire 40 series, especially since there are numerous hints that it was developed along with parent Geely with electrification in mind from the get go.

A new report is now coming to shed even more light on the subject. According to the media report, sources that remained unnamed but are close to the automaker said Volvo will make an important announcement about the electric program at this month’s other major automotive event – Auto Shanghai. China is of course for Volvo a major market now – with some models coming exclusively from there – such as the long wheelbase S60 sedan. Apparently the brand’s first electric vehicle will also be assembled in China, coming from there for all worldwide markets as an “all-new model.”

Via Automotive News Europe