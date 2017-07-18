The German group is racing to enter the electric revolution with its new EV family of models belonging to the ID range, but new reports are emerging new to see it grow with another member.

Volkswagen’s design chief, Klaus Bischoff, hinted about a “surprise” party attender at the Frankfurt Motor Show in September – and he was talking about one of the two electric sedans. It’s a logical step, the first ID was a hatchback, the Buzz was a van successor for the iconic Microbus while the Crozz was touching the popular crossover segment. That left the traditional sedan segment uncovered – which is going to be remedied this fall, first in the form of a concept, naturally. Greg Lucia, Director Experiential Marketing at VW Group of America, has now revealed a second sedan is actually being prepared for the ID line.

The reference would come from a recent summit organized in Berlin and describing VW’s model strategy that will focus heavily on SUVs and electric cars. The new age electric VW models will all use the same MEB modular architecture – the three concepts unveiled so far were also based around it. The I.D. hatchback will be the first to enter series production, with the size of a Golf but the interior space of a Passat, around 2020.

Via VW Vortex