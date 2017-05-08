The Dieselgate-struck company is looking for any way it can save money to pay for the aftermath – and one option is to terminate sales of older nameplates that performed poor lately.

Unfortunately for fans of the German automaker, such a decision could also kill one of the most beloved cars of the planet – and also a staple of the company, the Beetle. The well-known Bug, along with the Scirocco coupe might be getting the retirement ticket according to the latest report of the rumor mill – they are both ageing and haven’t really sold well lately and might not survive the company’s cost-cutting procedure. “The Beetle and Scirocco are representatives of an emotional and appealing class of vehicles, but it is not always about continuing cars from one generation to the next,” commented in a recent interview VW board member Arno Antlitz.

According to the report, the Beetle Convertible might actually not get the retirement ticket because its sales are better than of the regular version, on a global level. This is also not the first time when the Beetle comes under question due to the slow sales of recent. And VW is so keen to save money lately that rumors are also putting Italian motorcycle brand Ducati up for sale. Audi took control of the company back in 2012 and paid $935 million.

Via Autocar