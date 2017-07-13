United States residents will soon have one less SUV option to consider when sifting through the Volkswagen model range – because the midsized Touareg is allegedly ready to bite the dust.

The current model year is apparently the last one available in America for the Touareg, which is actually a logical conclusion for the business case makers. The carmaker has the locally-produced Atlas along with the Tiguan – and both have the option or standard seven-seat perk. We also have to remember the US-spec Tiguan is actually a long wheel base version elsewhere, so the compact model is actually longer than the midsized Tiguan. In addition, the Touareg has been growing long in the tooth in the US and its sales have gone down consistently.

The model’s introduction came way back in 2003 and the last time it passed the five-digit sales mark was back in 2012 – and it has been going down ever since. Compare the first six months figures with the Tiguan – 1,630 examples to 20,556 units – and we’ll get an easy to assess picture. The Touareg will live on across other markets – with the brand currently developing a new generation – most likely inspired by the Arteon and sharing components with the Audi Q7.

Via Motor Trend