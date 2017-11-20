Scuderia Cameron Glickenhau has ended the short teaser campaign for their latest build and has decided to present online the all-new 004S, a three-seat supercar with a central driver’s seat that’s a page out of the McLaren F1.

They’re paying their respects to the hypercar of the 1990s in more than one way, as the exotic automotive boutique is also looking to keep things as light as possible with a carbon fiber chassis build and a body made of the same lightweight material in order to achieve a mass of 2,600 pounds (1,179 kilograms). The US-built sports car is motivated by a biturbo 5.0-liter engine packing a healthy 650 horsepower and a maximum torque of 720 Newton-meters (531 pound-feet). The SCG 004S is being positioned as a purists’ ride, with the redline at around 8,200 rpm and the option for a beautiful gated six-speed manual gearbox against the paddle-shift automatic.

The manufacturer is going to produce the SCG 004S in very limited units, as approved by the NHTSA Low Volume Manufactures Status. It’s going to cost in excess of $400,000 and carry options such as a natural or tinted finish for the carbon fiber body. During the upcoming 18 months just 25 examples will be produced under the initial edition, with SCG aiming to demonstrate the capabilities of the machine with a participation at the grueling 24 Hours of the Nürburgring.