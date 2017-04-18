The Spanish brand is going to present its first ever subcompact SUV at the upcoming autumn Frankfurt Motor Show, but we’ve already been allowed to catch a glimpse of its form courtesy of the company’s Ireland division.

Seat Ireland has outed a very dark teaser image of the brand’s upcoming compact crossover ­– the Arona, and it’s indeed coming a bit fast – considering the official worldwide public introduction is not scheduled until September during the Frankfurt Motor Show. The Twitter teaser is by no means revealing – instead only offers a glimpse of the little CUV’s silhouette. The Arona is going to be based on Volkswagen Group’s MQB underpinnings, specifically the platform’s version that also houses the newly minted Ibiza, and will also serve as the basis for the upcoming Polo and Skoda Fabia.

This means the Arona is going to be deeply inspired by the Ibiza, albeit with a higher ride height and a rugged appearance to set it against the Renault Captur, Peugeot 2008 and Nissan Juke. What we do know for sure is the Arona and Ibiza will have the exact same powertrains, such as VW Group’s 1.5 TSI Evo four-cylinder engine with 150 horsepower (112 kilowatts) or the 1.0 TSI and 1.6 TDI variants. Of course, we’re also going to see the dual-clutch transmission make it on the list.

Via SEAT Ireland