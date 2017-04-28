The Spanish automaker is now slowly building up a crossover lineup, but hasn’t forgotten about the models that were carrying the banner in terms of polyvalence before.

We have the Leon X-Perience for example, which has just been subjected to the facelift process to give it a midlife cycle refresh. Just looking at the attached gallery won’t get you anywhere towards figuring what has actually changed – as even fans of the model might have trouble seeing the subtle tweaks. Just like with the Golf Alltrack – the two are deeply related – the refresh mainly brings a set of new LED headlights, complete with some additional detailing from the Ateca, at the grille and headlight assembly level.

The rear comes with new taillight styling, while the alloy wheels are again inspired by the Ateca. The interior gets two types of leather upholstery, the handbrake lever has been dropped in favor of the now turning ubiquitous button and the infotainment system has been updated with a new, 8-inch touchscreen version. The range of engines is comprehensive – starts at €24,590 with a 1.4 TSI, linked to a manual gearbox and front wheel drive. Standard AWD comes when fitting the 150 or the 184 hp 2.0 TDI.