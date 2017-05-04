The next major event in the European auto show calendar is taking place in Barcelona, and it’s only natural that the only Spanish mainstream automobile brand will consider it a home affair.

The brand will reveal not one but several vehicles – including such interesting models as the Ateca FR or a retro concept for the 60th anniversary of the Seat 600 model. The latter is a design exercise, with the study produced to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the 600 model from the Spanish brand, which – as the name implies – is a rebadged version of the legendary Fiat 600 from 1957. The vehicle has its own iconic story in the post Spanish Civil War fast-growing economy.

Seat is sparing no expenses here, with the concept based on the classic incarnation of the model, complete with the retractable top and comes with interesting features such as suicide doors. Not too many details have been shared so far, save for the “striking light grey” body paint with adhesive decals in orange and a reworked 600 logo that is “much more graphic.” Inside, the model will feature exclusive leather upholstery with orange stitching and side detailing. The production Ateca FR is coming for the first time in front of the live audience after the online reveal, and the brand will also present a 190-horsepower (142-kilowatt) version of its 2.0-liter TDI diesel engine.