The well-known tennis star – currently trying to reach the top at Wimbledon – has an agreement with Mercedes-Benz that sees her as brand ambassador for the make’s Mercedes-AMG 50 years anniversary.

Because one of our offices is here in Romania we can tell you we’re extremely proud if the will, dedication, talent and most of all hard work the Romanian tennis player Simona Halep has been exhibiting constantly over the years. And we’re wishing her all the good luck, patience and most of all will power to get past her very tough (not that any of the previous ones were easy) opponent at the Wimbledon – she is going to encounter the public’s favorite Johanna Konta for a place in the tournament’s semi-finals.

No matter the result we’re going to be proud – and we’re also endorsing her choice of wheels. The local division of the German automaker is treating her to a Mercedes-AMG S63 4MATIC Cabriolet for the reminder of the summer season. And when heat is cooling down, she’s going to get a raft of other models from the performance division. Her ambassador partnership is marked by the year’s anniversary of five decades of existence for the Affalterbach brand – which today has more than 50 models in the lineup, from limos to SUVs and Coupe models.