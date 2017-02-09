Jozef Kaban, the man that was until now Skoda’s chief designer and author of the polarizing Octavia facelift, has left the Volkswagen Group and is now working for BMW.

The 44-year-old Slovak automobile designer – who previously designed the Bugatti Veyron – will become responsible for some of the models part of the BMW core brand, effectively replacing Karim Habib as a member of the BMW design team chiefed by main designer Adrian van Hooydonk. The luxury automaker is also making other changes – 41-year-old Domagoj Duke will lead the design for upcoming BMW i and BMW M cars. He has been working with the BMW Group starting 2010 and was until now responsible for exterior designs of models in the main BMW brand as well as the electrified i3 and i8 cars.

“I am looking forward to this strengthening of the BMW Group design team. Both Jozef Kabaň and Domagoj Dukec bring the experience, talent and vision we need for the future direction of our design,” commented Adrian van Hooydonk. Skoda hasn’t revealed yet who is coming to replace Kaban as its chief designer – but we’re pretty sure the new introductions this year (facelift Citigo, Rapid and new Yeti) will still bear the designer’s mark.