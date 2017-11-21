The Czech manufacturer has seemingly made a very important announcement for its future along with the future of the classic production locale at its Mlada Boleslav plant in the Czech Republic.

Skoda has recently revealed in an official statement it will kick off assembly of purely electric vehicles at the traditional manufacturing location starting 2020 – while production for electrical components needed to deliver plug-in hybrid vehicles will start a little earlier, in 2019. “Skoda’s future will be electric,” says Skoda CEO Bernhard Maier. “By 2025, we plan to offer five purely electrically powered models in various segments. We are pleased that the first all-electric ŠKODA will be built in the Czech Republic. This decision underlines the Group’s confidence in the ŠKODA workforce. This is an important step for the future of the SKODA brand and the Czech Republic as an automotive location.”

The components for plug in hybrids won’t be for its models alone, they will actually produce them for several Volkswagen Group brands – and also in 2019 we’ll be seeing the official arrival of the first electrified model from Skoda, the plug-in hybrid drive Superb. It will be followed by the PHEV version of the Kodiaq SUV, both using the same system consisting of a 1.4-liter turbo gasoline mated to a 114-horsepower (85-kilowatt) electric motor for a total output of 215 hp (160 kW) – the same setup as in the Passat GTE.