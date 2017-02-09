The Czech automaker’s bread and butter model has reached its mid life cycle refresh and the updated model has recently reached the production lines of the brand’s core factory in Mladá Boleslav.

The interesting new Octavia will also have other production locations – just like before – in Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Russia, and India, but also the VW AG’s new production facility in Algeria, starting later this year. The 2017 Octavia’s decisive feature is the polarizing new look for the headlights, which are now optionally available with full-LED technology. Interestingly enough, depending on the version the Octavia’s rear track has been widened 20 to 30 mm. There’s also a new RS 245 version packing 245 horsepower and 273 pound-feet (370 Newton-meters). Also new is the addition for the first time of a seven-speed, dual-clutch gearbox on the RS and the Scout – which is only available with AWD.

Moving inside, the Octavia gets new versions for the infotainment system for every model, including 8- and 9.2-inch displays and capacitive-only buttons, but there’s also LED ambient lighting, two rear USB ports, heated steering wheel, and other novelties. The practical wagon will also get a detachable LED flashlight just like the Superb and the Kodiaq. The revised Octavia also comes with a bevy of assistance systems – optional Blind Spot and Rear Traffic Alert, while Trailer Assist and Predictive Pedestrian Protection are also new introductions.