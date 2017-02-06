Sporting a full blown stable of 245 horsepower, the new flagship Octavia will reach 100 km/h in just 6.6 seconds, making it the quickest and most powerful Octavia in existence.

As always, the Octavia RS 245 will be offered as a liftback and as a wagon, and we all knew the higher performance version of the high performance Octavia RS was actually coming, with first rumors appearing back during the fall of 2016. This is now the most powerful and quickest Octavia Rally Sport, delivering through its 2.0 TSI engine the same amount of power as in the facelifted VW Golf GTI Performance. It will bring an additional 15 hp (11 kW) over the regular RS, as well as an extra 20 Nm (15 lb-ft) of torque for a grand total of 370 Nm (273 lb-ft). The model can be optioned with the standard six-speed manual or a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox, a first for the Octavia line.

Getting the liftback sedan will deliver a 62 mph (100 km/h) jog in as little as 6.6 seconds, with the more practical wagon adding just a tenth of a second. Both share the same maximum speed, electronically limited to 155 mph (250 km/h). The RS 245 also gains a new electronically regulated VAQ limited-slip differential as a standard perk, new sports chassis keeping it 14 mm closer to the ground and large 19-inch wheels, as well as a 38 mm wider rear track compared to the pre-facelift RS 230 special edition. Getting to spot the RS 245 from the new RS will not be easy, as there are only s few more glossy black accents for the exterior and specific trimming inside.