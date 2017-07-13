The United Kingdom division of the smallish German brand has decided to team up with independent record label Disturbing London in order to create a new special edition of the ForTwo.

Disturbing London, a company run by singer and songwriter Tinie Tempah is not only about music, as it also acts as a fashion house and brand consultant. And the Smart Disturbing London edition seems to have all elements mixed inside the ForTwo – coupe and cabriolet. Based on the 90-horsepower version, the model also packs the dual-clutch automatic transmission, rear parking sensors, as well as electrically-adjustable mirrors – and best of all, a high-performance audio system. The Disturbing London versions can be had from £15,895 and £16,390, respectively, for the coupe and cabriolet.

The models get lots of perks, most of all a serious amount of Brabus components – with the two-tone shade and alloy wheels surely taking prime spot. We also noticed the interior detailing. “The two cars that are the culmination of our collaboration with Disturbing London look incredible,” declared Krishan Bodhani, chief of Smart UK. “I am delighted we have been able to build on this already successful partnership.”