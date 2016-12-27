This coming February an even more special Porsche 911 R will be auctioned by RM Sotheby’s in Paris – and you might want to prepare your checkbooks because this one is a truly unique 911 R.

The Porsche 911 R was launched to the chagrin of pretty much everyone – save for the select few that knew in advance it was coming and paid the dues to the German automaker even before it was production ready. So there’s little chance you’ll get one on the used market without costing an arm and a leg. So, this very special special 911 R is a treat – one of the few units with a bespoke Paint to Sample (PTS) finish, Slate Grey exterior, silver accenting stripes on the hood, and yellow Porsche lettering on the door panels. The cockpit has been specked with black leather with bucket racing seats and houndstooth inserts. And the illuminated door sill panels have some Jedi wisdom to share: “Racing is life. Anything that happens before or after is just waiting.”

The original owner decided to have the car a moving tribute to the iconic Steve McQueen and it’s also the only PTS 911 R that showed up in France. Meanwhile, under the bonnet sits he naturally-aspirated 4.0-liter inline-six with 500 horsepower (372 kilowatts) – and the entire assembly tips the scales at just 3,021 pounds (1,370 kilograms). In addition, 25 percent of the selling price will be sent towards the research for curing cancer in children, financed by the Gustave Roussy foundation.