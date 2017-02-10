A Citroen fan blog has managed to capture a completely undisguised prototype of the DS 7 – or DS X – reports on the name vary – this being the French luxury brand’s first midsize SUV.

The model is expected to make its official appearance during the 2017 Geneva Motor Show as a sign of things to come for the French automaker. The model was tucked in between other Citroen models in a convoy and comes with a massive front end with a prominent mesh-type grille that should signal the new design language – though it remains to be seen how such an abundant styling would fit the very small DS3. The stylish lights meanwhile appear to take some cues from the Wild Rubis concept from back in 2013.

The model will be PSA’s answer in the premium compact segment – rivaling models such as the Audi Q5, BMW X3 and Mercedes-Benz GLC or the British Jaguar F-Pace. It will use the PSA Group EMP2 platform and become the flagship entry in the DS range. The sole interior image doesn’t give away much – but it seems the model will have some kind of autonomous features. We also noticed steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters – presumably linked to a new eight-speed automatic transmission. The French group is also getting ready to allegedly premiere a new 1.5 liter diesel engine – set to make both the 1.4- and 1.6-liter diesels of PSA obsolete. It would come with up to 130 horsepower (97 kilowatts) and other media outlets also report a Performance version with a turbocharged gas engine good for 240 hp.

Via Citronfeng and motofilm.pl, Autocar