The British automaker is almost ready to present its first ever all-electric model, thus becoming one of the few traditional automakers to market such a green model on a completely new architecture.

The Jaguar I-Pace is quickly set to join the likes of Nissan’s Leaf, Renault’s Zoe or the BMW i3 as an all-electric car that hasn’t been based on an existing model or architecture, which is still uncommon among classic car manufacturers. The car’s design – still hidden in the spy shots – is nothing mysterious, because the I-Pace has been previewed by the namesake concept and by the looks of it the styling remains exactly the same. The current corporate design is seen here, but the I-Pace adopts the styling of a coupe-SUV model, in a bid to make it relevant to as many potential buyers as possible.

This new crossover will source its power from two electric motors, one for each set of wheels, thus forming 4WD and delivering to the driver no less than 400 hp. The concept used a 90 kWh in-house built battery pack which was said to be good for a 220-mile maximum range (354 km) according to EPA and 310 miles (500 km) when switching to the NEDC test. Jaguar has actually started taking pre-orders for the I-Pace, with the price rumored to be about 10 to 15 percent higher than a comparable F-Pace.

Via Auto Express