An aftermarket specialist has never stopped at the sight of vehicles going out of production – so Startech is certainly not going to start a trend, taking care for all interested parties of the now extinct Land Rover Defender.

The idea for the tuner was to bring down the Autobiography trim to the utilitarian but popular Defender – with the automaker only offering this posh version for the Evoque, Range Rover, and Range Rover Sport. The legendary Defender hasn’t been left untouched either on the outside or inside, but of course the most interesting upgrades have been fitted to the cabin. Startech opted for leather-wrapped sports steering wheel, new aluminum pedals as well as a unique cream leather upholstery mixed with white surfaces on the seats, central armrest, and on the door panels. The two colors have a contrasting blue strip acting as separator – and this one has also migrated to the outside on the black body and wheels.

Startech’s Defender also comes equipped with a Focal sound system with a trio of Swell speakers in the back where owners are also greeted by a wood floor and similar cream upholstery for the two benches. The exterior was enhanced with one-piece 18-inch Monostar D Black wheels, custom grille with extra lights, as well as new hood and dirt flaps. Better act fast, because the new Defender is “not far away,” and the rumor mill is counting on a reveal next year.