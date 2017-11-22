The Japanese automaker – so beloved in the States – is going to give families another reason to buy one of its models, with the arrival of the seven-seat Ascent crossover prepared for the upcoming Los Angeles Auto Show.

The family motif is kept even by Subaru because judging by this more revealing teaser we can see the DNA of the new SUV is being taken as a strand from the Forester compact crossover. The upcoming 2019 Ascent three-row SUV will be clearing the mist really soon, with the arrival scheduled for the Los Angeles Auto Show on November 28. Th production version also seems to have lost most of the panache of the previewing concept, with the inspiration from the Forester visible for the upper side – including the greenhouse, but with the styling also accommodating the extra set of seats. There are also bracket-shaped LED runnings lights that contribute to the feeling of familiarity, with many Subaru models using this trait.

The Ascent is set to arrive on Subaru’s new Subaru Global Platform, just like the new Impreza and Crosstrek and power is expected to be provided by an all-new introduction in the form of a turbocharged, direct-injected boxer engine, routed through the ubiquitous symmetrical all wheel drive, obviously. It’s also going to be a US affair, with production scheduled to take place at the company’s plant in Lafayette, Indiana.