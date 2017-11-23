While we’re incessantly preparing for the upcoming Los Angeles Auto Show, it turns out Subaru has already set its sight on a future American automotive event – the Chicago Auto Show, taking place in February.

The Japanese automaker has announced – actually confirmed – plans to field 50th anniversary models, and it’s not going to be reserved for one model or the other, instead Subie wants the entire family to partake in the celebrations. This means every vehicle in the roster will get its own special edition to celebrate the important milestone – all of them will be sharing a new, unique color and all the modifications will be fielded on one of the top-level trims. Naturally, special badges will accompany this limited series models, and for more details we’ll have to be patient and wait for the upcoming Chicago Auto Show in February 2018.

It was back in February this year when Subaru first revealed it intends to properly celebrate half a century of uninterrupted American business – besides the special edition models, the brand is also marking the event with celebratory events and a major 50-car – donation to charity. In 2018, the brand will have fielded new or updated versions of the Impreza, Crosstrek, Legacy, Outback, WRX, and STI – and also sport an all-new model, the Ascent three-row SUV. Subaru of America kicked off its business on February 15, 1968 – while Fuji Heavy Industries (now Subaru) first entered the auto industry in 1953.