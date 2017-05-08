The London dealer is also dipping its toes into the aftermarket scene – and after previously presenting a customized 800-hp Ford Mustang it has now turned its attention towards a model that is closer geographically.

The British dealers has decided to work on an equally British vehicle – the Range Rover Sport – though this latest bespoke project is much more understated than the previous one. On this occasion, the well-known lordship of England’s cars has been preserved, with the modifications being of the subtle nature. Carbon fiber has been used extensively throughout the Sutton pack, with much of the exterior modifications being delivered in this lightweight material. There’s also a cherry red body color for contrast and modified front and rear bumpers to go along with the new set of 22-inch alloy wheels featuring a 10-spoke appearance.

In case you want more, there’s also an optional full aerodynamic body kit to make you stand out in the crowd, complete with flared wheel arches, muscled up exhaust finishers, and others. Fortunately, this is not a regular case of just show with no extra go, because the London retailer provides customers not with one but with a range of power increases. Meanwhile, inside the cabin there’s a new appearance thanks to the new two-tone leather upholstery. Sutton presented this modified RR Sport during last week’s London Motor Show that took place at Battersea Evolution, Battersea Park.